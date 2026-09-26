Five Drown During Ganesh Immersion In MP’s Khandwa And Dhar; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid For Each Family | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers drowned in a deep, water-filled mine near Nahalda village during Ganesh idol immersion on Friday, bringing into focus pits allegedly created by excavation and left filled with rainwater.

The bodies of Lakshya Thakur and Vishwas Thakur were recovered around 10 pm after a nearly six-hour search.

Villagers said several deep mines have been dug around Nahalda, with the pit where the brothers drowned reportedly reaching a depth of around 80 feet at some points.

Following rainfall, the excavated pits filled with water, making their depth difficult to judge from the surface.

The brothers had reached the mine around 4 pm with younger brother Vaibhav and friends Gautam and Golu Thakur for idol immersion.

Vaibhav said they walked eight to 10 steps into what initially appeared to be normal water before encountering a sudden deep section. Lakshya and Vishwas began drowning.

Vaibhav tried to grab them, but his hand slipped and he also began drowning before being rescued by bystanders.

Villagers initially searched for the brothers before an SDRF team arrived with two boats. Local youths and divers also joined the operation. Their bodies were eventually recovered after prolonged efforts.

Villagers claimed around eight mines exist in the area, some reportedly 40 to 50 feet deep. They alleged excavation had been carried out initially for a soil crusher and later for soil required for the bypass.

Following the deaths, residents raised questions over alleged illegal excavation and demanded an investigation, identification of dangerous pits and safety measures to prevent further accidents.

CM announces Rs 4L aid for bereaved families

DHAR/KHANDWA: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance of Rs four lakh each to the families of three youths who drowned during Ganesh idol immersion at a water body on Delchi Road in Badnawar, Dhar district.

The deceased were identified as Pawan alias Kanha, 19, Rahul, 20, and Nihal. They had gone with friends for idol immersion on Friday when they entered deep water and drowned.

Bystanders pulled them out and rushed them to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Financial assistance was also provided to the family of brothers Lakshya Thakur and Vishwas Thakur after they drowned near Nahalda village in Khandwa.

Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.