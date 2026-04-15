Five-Day ‘Ekatm Parv’ From April 17 To Mark Prakatotsav Of Adi Guru Sankaracharya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust, under the aegis of the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, is organising a grand five-day event titled Ekatm Parv (Festival of Unity) from April 17 to 21.

The event will be held at Ekatm Dham on Mandhata Hill in Omkareshwar to mark the Prakatotsav (Appearance Day) of Adi Guru Sankaracharya, observed on Vaishakh Shukla Panchami.

The auspicious observance will be graced by leading saints from India's Sannyasa tradition, Vedic scholars, and dignitaries. The programme will commence on April 17 in the presence of the Dwaraka Peethadhishwar, Jagadguru Sankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati, Culture Minister Dharmendra Lodhi, Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra Nivedita Bhide, and Swami Shardanand Saraswati.

On April 21, the Shankaravataranam programme will feature the participation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Tejomayananda Saraswati of the Chinmaya Mission, and Swami Punyanand Giri, head of the Dakshinamurti Math.

On the opening day, Swami Swatmanand Saraswati, Swamini Brahmaprajnananda Saraswati, Satavadhani Lalitaditya, and Vishal Chaurasia will interpret the philosophy of Advaita (Non-duality) from the perspective of the youth, focusing on contemporary themes such as ‘Advaita and Gen-Z’. Additionally, Maa Purnaprajna, Swami Pranavanananda Saraswati, and Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan will engage in discussions concerning the philosophical facets of the Udiya Baba tradition.

HIGHLIGHTS

Occasion: Prakatotsav of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

Dates: April 17 to 21.

Venue: Mandhata Hill, Omkareshwar.

Key Theme: ‘Advaita and Gen-Z’ – bridging ancient philosophy with the youth.

Host: Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust.