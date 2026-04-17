Five-Day Acharya Shankar Prakatotsav To Begin From April 17; Programmes To Be Organised At Ekatma Dham In Omkareshwar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust, under the aegis of the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, is organising a grand five-day event titled Ekatm Parv from April 17 to 21.

The event is being held at Ekatm Dham on Mandhata Hill in Omkareshwar to mark the Prakatotsav of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, observed on Vaishakh Shukla Panchami.

The five-day observance will be graced by leading saints from India's Sannyasa tradition, Vedic scholars and distinguished dignitaries. The programme will commence on April 17 in the presence of the Dwaraka Peethadhishwar, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati, Culture Minister Dharmendra Lodhi, Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra Nivedita Bhide and Swami Shardanand Saraswati.

On April 21, the Shankaravataranam programme will feature the participation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Junapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Tejomayananda Saraswati of the Chinmaya Mission and Swami Punyanand Giri, head of the Dakshinamurti Math.

On April 17, the first day of the event, Swami Swatmanand Saraswati, Swamini Brahmaprajnananda Saraswati, Satavadhani Lalitaditya and Vishal Chaurasia will interpret the philosophy of Advaita from the perspective of the youth, focusing on themes such as Advaita and Gen-Z.

Additionally, Maa Purnaprajna, Swami Pranavanananda Saraswati and Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan will engage in discussions concerning the philosophical facets of the Udiya Baba tradition.