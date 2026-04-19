Five Criminals Externed From Indore, 11 Others Put Under Restriction Orders | Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh issued preventive orders against 16 habitual criminals on Saturday to control crime and maintain law and order in the city.

According to the police, five notorious suspects have been externed from Indore and nearby districts for a fixed period. These include Deepak Tiwari, Vikas alias Bade, Prem alias Kamal, Satyam alias Kartavya Maratha, and Neeraj Tiwari. They have been banned from entering the district for periods ranging from three to six months.

Additionally, 11 other suspects have been put under restriction orders. They have been directed to regularly mark their attendance at their respective police stations and follow strict conditions. These include Javed, Wasim alias Guddu, Santosh Bairagi, Dharam alias Thane, Harsh alias Bhayyu, Mahendra, Dinesh, Saurabh, Sagar alias Sapli, Pushpraj, and Gaurav Kale.

Police said these individuals are habitual offenders with multiple serious cases registered against them. Despite earlier action, they continued their criminal activities and disturbed public peace. Strict legal action will be taken if they violate the conditions.

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ACTION AGAINST CRIMINALS

* Externed: Five (Deepak Tiwari, Vikas, Prem, Satyam, Neeraj Tiwari)

* Restriction Orders: 11 (including Javed, Wasim, Santosh Bairagi, and others)

* Duration of Ban: Three to six months

* Purpose: To maintain public peace and control habitual offenders