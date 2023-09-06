Five Charged With Attempt To Murder, Arrested | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five people were arrested for attacking a man in a monetary dispute on Tuesday by the Azad Nagar police. The police claimed that the arrests took place within hours of the attack.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Yushuf Khan his three brothers Kadar Khan, Amjad Khan, Firoz Khan and nephew Avesh Khan. Police said that the accused attacked the complainant Parvez Ali while he was working at a construction site in Mathura Colony.

The dispute between the accused and victim arose as the victim had stopped the construction work of the accused’s house as the accused was not paying him any money despite the fact that about 80 per cent of the construction work had been completed.

This led to an argument between them and when the victim started working at another construction site in Mathura Nagar, the accused attacked him. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and under other relevant sections of IPC.

