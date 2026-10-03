Five Booked In Suspected Cow Slaughter Case Just 5 Km From MP’s Jhabua District Headquarters

Five Booked In Suspected Cow Slaughter Case Just 5 Km From Jhabua Headquarters | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation after allegedly finding evidence of cow slaughter at a house in Mohanpura, around five km from the district headquarters.

According to the FIR, police found remains indicating that a cow had been slaughtered, along with three live cows, bovine meat, cutting implements and a vehicle at the spot. Five people have been named as suspects.

The case has raised questions about police surveillance and the information network in areas close to the district headquarters. Police have seized the suspected meat, tools and vehicle as part of the investigation.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to a similar case reported in the Sajeli-Naniyasat area of Meghnagar in December 2025. Following that incident, the administration carried out an encroachment-removal drive on forest land.

In May 2026, Jhabua police inspected the adjoining forest area and directed officials to strengthen beat-level patrolling and the information network to prevent recurrence.

Local-level claims that more than 1,000 cattle had allegedly been slaughtered at the Mohanpura location have also surfaced. They said residents conducted surveillance at night before the matter came to light.

Police have begun investigating the five suspects and will determine whether others were involved. Police have not established any involvement of officials or a wider network at this stage.