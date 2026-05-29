Fish Farming Makes Meghnagar Youth Self-Reliant, Nets ₹4.5 Lakh Profit | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Choosing self-employment over a city job, 35-year-old Indrajeet Gundia of Madrani village in Meghnagar block has emerged as one of the district's successful fish farmers.

His achievement under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has become an inspiration for local youth and farmers.

After completing his BSc in Indore, Gundia decided to return to his village and explore opportunities in aquaculture.

Under the government scheme, he developed a 0.5-hectare pond on his ancestral land during 2024-25 and began scientific fish farming in 2025-26 by stocking 5,000 fingerlings.

Using modern techniques and expert guidance, he reared Pangasius, Rohu and Common Carp fish.

Through proper feeding and regular care, he produced nearly 4,000 kg of fish. The harvest was sold live in local markets and directly from the pond at prices ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 220 per kg.

The venture generated a net income of around Rs 4.50 lakh, significantly improving his family's financial condition and quality of life.