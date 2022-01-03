e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

FIRST TIME IN SANAWAD: Dr Goyal and team removes 2-kg cyst from woman's uterus

FP News Service
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Aditi Goyal and her team successfully removed a cyst weighing 2kg from the uterus of a woman at Sri Sai Hospital in Sanawad on Monday.

Dr Goyal told Free Press that Meena Bai, 50, of Sala village near Sanawad was admitted to hospital with lower abdomen pain, bloating and heaviness. She was also suffering from the problem of anaemia and irregular menstruation.

Her sonography report revealed that there was a large cyst in her uterus. With the help of anaesthetic Dr Sangeeta Chande and associate team of Jeevan, Ritu and Sunil, a 2-kg cyst was successfully removed.

After operation, Dr Goyal said that removing cyst from her uterus was a big challenge.

Hospital director Dr Ajay Malviya said that the woman got a new lease of life after operation. Such operations were performed in metropolitan hospitals only But Dr Goyal and her team successfully removed the cyst from woman's uterus after three-hour of tireless work.

Patient Meena Bai and her family said that she was completely healthy. Her family members expressed gratitude towards entire team of doctors.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
