First Shravan Somwar: City Receives Showers, Chances Of Heavy Rain Today

Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore continued to witness intermittent showers on Monday i.e. the first Shravan Somwar. However, the Regional Meteorological department officials forecast chances of heavy to very heavy rain in western Madhya Pradesh including Indore and other nearby districts with thunder and lightning on July 11 and July 12.

Citizens woke up to a rainy morning as showers with varying intensity continued since Sunday night. As much as 3.7 mm rainfall was recorded in the city from Sunday evening to Monday evening with which the total amount of rainfall in the city reached 244.9 mm i.e. 9.64 inches.

The meteorological department officials said that Indore district has received about 52 per cent excess rainfall as it has received 309 mm till July 10 which was about 100 mm more than the normal rainfall in this period which is 203.1 mm.

Read Also Indore: Over 20K Saplings Planted Under Hariyali Mahotsav

“The low-pressure area over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood now lies over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, the centre of Low-Pressure Area over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Malda and thence eastwards to Manipur,” Met officials said adding “Under the influence of these conditions, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected for two days.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Monday was 29.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal and the minimum was 23.3 degrees Celsius which was normal.