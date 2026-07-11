First Rain Exposes Flaws In ₹28 Lakh Amrut-2 Garden Project At Alot | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Rs 28 lakh 'Amrut-2' garden, also known as 'Namo Upvan', being developed by the BJP-led Alot Municipal Council at Shri Anandi Kalpeshwar Mahadev Temple, has come under scrutiny after the first spell of rain left the newly constructed park waterlogged.

The incident has raised questions over the quality of construction and adherence to technical standards.

BJP councillor Pushpa Balkrishna Kuvadiya of Ward No. 10 alleged that she had submitted two written complaints highlighting irregularities during construction, but the Municipal Council took no action.

According to the complaints, dated Dec 18, 2025, and April 16, substandard construction material was allegedly used, weaker reinforcement bars were installed instead of the prescribed mesh, and black soil was replaced with unsuitable filling material.

The councillor also raised concerns over the quality of play equipment and the improper slope of paver blocks, warning that the design could lead to severe waterlogging.

Following the first rain, the park was submerged, with grass and newly planted saplings underwater, reinforcing the concerns raised earlier.

Kuvadiya has alleged collusion between the contractor, Municipal Council engineer Shakeel Khan, and the PIU/PDMC engineer and claimed preparations were under way to clear the contractor's payment after a superficial inspection by a private agency.

The councillor has written to the District Collector seeking an impartial technical investigation by a competent government agency.

She has demanded that all payments to the contractor be withheld until the inquiry is completed.