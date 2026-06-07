First Phase Of Special Training Programme Completed To Prepare Police Personnel For Simhastha 2028 In Ujjain

First Phase Of Special Training To Prepare Police For Simhastha 2028 Concludes | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Police on Saturday completed the first phase of a special training programme aimed at preparing officers and personnel for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain.

The six-day camp, held from June 1 to June 6 at the DRP Line under the direction of Police Headquarters, Bhopal, concluded in the presence of CP Santosh Kumar Singh.

Interacting with trainees, Singh highlighted the importance of trained personnel in managing security, law and order, crowd control, traffic regulation, disaster response and public convenience during one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

The training focused on public-friendly policing, emergency decision-making, stress management, communication skills and the use of modern technology. Participants were awarded certificates of appreciation.

The programme will continue in phases till December 2026, with all police personnel to be trained before Simhastha 2028.

The module covers crowd psychology, traffic and parking management, disaster response, fire safety, medical coordination, VIP security, women and child safety, cyber security, social media management, human rights and crisis communication.