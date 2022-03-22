First batch of IIM-IIT Indore’s joint master degree course begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first batch of two-year Master of Science in Data Science and Management (MSDSM), which is being jointly offered by IIM Indore and IIT Indore, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

A total of 41 participants from all over the nation have registered for the first batch of the programme.

The MSDSM is an online programme offering 15 hours of live sessions and a total of 900 hours of learning.

“The programme has been launched keeping in mind the rise in the demand for efficient data scientists and analysts who can drive an organization towards its success,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

The inauguration of the programme took place in the presence of IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi.

Expressing delight over the launch of the programme, Rai shared his views on how one can overcome the challenges amid the VUCA world.

“Volatility can be countered by having a vision. The world is facing volatility, and it can only be overcome by having a vision. How to convert data into something meaningful is the programme's genesis, and your vision would help you utilize this learning,” he said.

Rai advised the participants to add imagination to their vision and work towards creating a world they want to be a part of.

He noted that “Uncertainty” could be countered by “Understanding” one another.

“You would gain immense knowledge from the brilliant faculty members of the institutions; however, the learning you would earn through interacting with your peers would be a life-changing experience,” he said.

He suggested that the participants defeat “Complexity” through “Courage”. “Courage is one of the most important values, for if you aren’t courageous, you cannot have any other value,” he said.

He also advised the participants to counter “Ambiguity” by “Adaptability and Agility”.

“This world is changing drastically. You need to adapt to the new realities of the world, for the forthcoming years wouldn’t just rely on the survival of the fittest, but also the quickest - who is agile,” he concluded.

Joshi noted that businesses need a skilled workforce adept at management and data science tools and techniques in the post-pandemic scenario. “Thus, this comprehensive programme offered by the two leading institutes focuses both on business knowledge and technical skills,” he said.

Former acting director of IIT Indore, Prof Neelesh Jain also shared his views on the programme's significance and how this programme idea originated. “The programme is based on four pillars -- data, enterprise strategy, technology, and people,” he said, adding that the robustly designed curriculum would aid the participants in numerous sectors of running a business.

The programme includes sessions on machine learning, artificial intelligence, operations and supply chain management, marketing management, database management systems, programming languages and statistical methods, financial management, HRM, strategic management, information systems, ethics, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:48 AM IST