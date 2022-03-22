Indore: Lawyers to move apex court on senior advocates’ appointment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unhappy over the recent appointments of senior advocates on the Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior Benches of Madhya Pradesh High Court, some lawyers have decided to move the Supreme Court to challenge the selection process.

Around 80 lawyers had applied for senior advocates’ position but only 15 of them got selected. The appointment list was declared after interviews of the candidates. Dissatisfied with the appointments, lawyers from Indore and other cities said that they were going to move the apex court over the matter.

Interestingly, some lawyers, who were appointed by then Chief Minister Kamal Nath to argue the government’s case in courts, are also among the selected lot.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:08 AM IST