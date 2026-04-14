Fire Kills Two Cows, One Calf; Destroys Property In Sardarpur | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two cows and a calf were burnt alive after a fire broke out in a godown in Chichodiya village, about seven km from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze also destroyed a tractor trolley and a large quantity of wheat straw belonging to villager Shankar Maru, triggering grief among residents.

The fire started in a permanent godown near Maru’s house, where cattle, the trolley and wheat straw were stored. The incident initially went unnoticed, but villagers rushed to the spot after noticing thick plumes of smoke and attempted to douse the flames.

The fire brigade was informed immediately, but despite joint efforts, the blaze could not be brought under control in time and the contents were reduced to ashes.

When the fire subsided, villagers found that the cattle, trolley and stored material had been completely destroyed.

Sardarpur police station in-charge Anil Jadhav reached the spot with a police team, inspected the site and prepared a spot panchnama. He said the exact cause of the fire would be determined after investigation.

SDM Saloni Agarwal said the administration is aware of the incident and assured that appropriate action and assistance will be provided to the affected family after inquiry.

Sarpanch Dinesh Amaliar also visited the spot, took stock of the situation and expressed grief over the loss.