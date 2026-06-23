Fire Guts Four Prayer Shops Outside Ujjain's Kal Bhairav Temple; Investigation On-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four shops selling prayer items were destroyed in a major fire outside the Kal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain early Tuesday morning.

Five fire engines reached the spot after receiving the alert and brought the fire under control after nearly an hour. No injuries were reported, but losses worth several lakhs of rupees are feared.

According to officials, the fire broke out in one shop at around 5 am and quickly spread to three nearby shops. Since the shops were filled with prayer items, the flames spread rapidly.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing the shops engulfed in flames, thick smoke rising into the sky, firefighters battling the blaze, and large crowds gathering at the spot as panic spread in the area.

Watch the VIDEO below :

MP: Fire breaks out in shops near Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/1VJroB7y6j — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 23, 2026

People living nearby tried to put out the fire before firefighters arrived, but the flames were too strong and soon engulfed all four shops.

Fire department teams worked continuously for about an hour to control the blaze. The fire had also reached a nearby tree, but firefighters managed to save it in time.

VIDEO | Ujjain: A fire broke out in shops near Kal Bhairav Temple. Fire tenders reach the spot. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pq11KgKCjF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2026

The Kal Bhairav Temple receives a large number of devotees every day. Fortunately, the fire broke out before the morning rush of visitors began, avoiding a possible major accident.

Fire official Ankit Rajput said the blaze has been completely brought under control. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway.

#Ujjain



A fire broke out in shops located near the revered Kal Bhairav Temple. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and efforts to control the blaze are underway.#Ujjain#FireAlert#KalBhairavTemple#MadhyaPradesh#FireBrigade#NewsFlash pic.twitter.com/3sywLHtkxl — Goldy Srivastav (@GoldySrivastav) June 23, 2026

Prayer items, shop goods and other materials were completely destroyed in the fire. Initial estimates suggest the shop owners suffered losses worth several lakhs of rupees, while the administration is assessing the total damage.