Fire Destroys Cottage At Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat, Two Tourists Escape Unhurt In MP's Garoth | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Two tourists had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in a cottage at the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat near Gandhi Sagar on Saturday morning. The blaze, reported around 7 am, destroyed the cottage.

The occupants, a man and a woman, managed to come out safely before the fire spread, preventing any casualties.

On receiving information, the Gandhi Sagar police's Dial 112 (FRV) team reached the spot. Constable Manglesh Patidar and pilot Lokendra Pareek assessed the situation and assisted in the response.

According to Gandhi Sagar police officer Karuna Bhardwaj, preliminary information suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Police are further investigating the incident.

Dilapidated roads spark safety concerns

Bagh: Residents of Bagh have demanded immediate repairs to damaged roads connecting Bagh with Tanda and Jobat, alleging that the deteriorating condition has made commuting difficult, particularly during the monsoon.

Large potholes filled with water and mud have developed along the roads, creating inconvenience for motorists, pedestrians, students, women and elderly residents.

Particular concern has been raised over the road near the tehsil office on the Bagh-Tanda bypass, where waterlogging has worsened the condition of the carriageway.

Residents claimed that despite senior officials regularly using the route, repairs have not been undertaken by the road construction agency.

NSUI block president Suraj Gehlot urged the district administration and the construction company to inspect the affected stretches and carry out immediate repairs.

He said roads are a key indicator of development and alleged that commuters often find it difficult to distinguish between the road surface and water-filled potholes during the rainy season.