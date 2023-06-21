Fire at shopping mall in Indore; no casualty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a shop selling clothes in a mall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place in the Central Mall located on RNT Marg, fire department's assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shishir Kumar Dubey said.

The fire led to smoke inside the mall, as per eyewitnesses.

People were seen coming out of the premises to save themselves.

The fire was later brought under control, the ASI said, adding the cause of the blaze was not yet known.