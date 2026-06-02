FIR Against Hotel Over Foreigners’ Stay In Ratlam | AI generated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police have registered a case against the operator and manager of Ajanta Palace Hotel on Tuesday for allegedly failing to report the stay of four foreign nationals, as required under immigration regulations.

According to police, four Chinese citizens stayed at the hotel from December 17, 2025, to January 20, 2026, while working on machinery-related assignments in the city.

The visitors had entered India on business visas. Information regarding their stay surfaced after visa-related records were shared with Police Headquarters (PHQ), prompting local authorities to verify compliance with mandatory reporting procedures.

During the investigation, police found that the hotel management had neither uploaded the details of the foreign nationals on the prescribed online portal nor informed the local police station or the office of the Superintendent of Police.

Authorities said the information should have been submitted within the stipulated time under the applicable rules.

Following the inquiry, Station Road police registered an FIR against hotel operator Dr Subhash Agarwal, a resident of Palace Road, Ratlam and hotel manager Shiv Singh Rathore, a resident of the Ajanta Hotel Complex.

The case has been filed under Section 20(1) read with Section 23(b) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway. Under the law, hotels, lodges, dharamshalas and private establishments hosting foreign nationals are required to upload guest details through the online C-Form system within 24 hours to facilitate monitoring, security coordination and record-keeping.