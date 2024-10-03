 Final Screening Of Indore Smart City Development Limited Design Entries
In the competition, there will be several themes on which participants can give their ideas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City Development Limited (ISCDL) is calling on innovators, architects, planners, designers, engineers and creative enthusiasts and other such people to shape the future of the city through a design competition. A total of around 22 entries have been received for this competition.

A committee will do final screening on October 4. Officials said that it is expected to create innovative, data-driven solutions that should improve the quality of life for residents of the city especially vulnerable population (such as elderly people and people with disabilities).

In the competition, there will be several themes on which participants can give their ideas. The suggestive themes which have been provided by ISCDL include waterfront development, rejuvenation strategy for existing water bodies in the city such as Kahn and Saraswati riverfront and lakes around the city – Bilawali Talab, Pipliyapala, Pipliyahana, Sukhniwas, Khajrana, Chhota Sirpur, Sirpur, Dam Pala and Munj Pala.

Urban technology in which urban planning and design focused on technology and sustainability; preservation and adaptive reuse in which revitalisation of historic buildings and sites; place-making in which creating vibrant and inclusive public spaces; educational facilities in which design of schools, universities and research centres, etc and green urban areas in which design of inclusive green urban spaces in the form of gardens, parks, etc will be used.

The competition entries were closed on September 9 and shortlisted firms were announced on September 28. Presentation in person of shortlisted firms were held on October 1 and winners will be announced on October 4.

There will be a weightage of 20 marks for problem identification and analysis, 20 marks for innovation and creativity, 20 for feasibility and implementation and 10 for sustainability and environmental impact. While 30 marks will be for presentation and communication.

