‘Film, TV, Web Media Industry Lack Substance,’ Says Actor, Producer & Director Anant Mahadevan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘The film, television and web media industry has grown significantly over the past decades, but it increasingly lacks substance. Despite technical advancements, there is less work that touches the heart. The absence of censorship on streaming or OTT platforms has introduced many negative elements, posing a challenge to use this freedom of expression responsibly’, renowned actor, producer and director Anant Mahadevan said at an event in the city on Thursday.

Mahadevan came along with Amit Rai, director of OMG-2 and film producer Manoj Srivastava. Anant Mahadevan emphasised that creativity should come from the heart. He has always created films and serials on subjects that moved him personally. He highlighted that the stage provides a great opportunity for aspiring talents to enter the film industry, noting that earlier actors had to learn through years of personal experience and theatres.

Amit Rai, director of the acclaimed film Road to Sangam and OMG-2 starring Pankaj Tripathi, stated that his stories do not deliberately attack religious orthodoxies but rather aim to bring out deep roots of relationship and culture. He advised new students to maintain honesty in their relationships with family and friends to have their support during the struggle of filmmaking.

He also urged them to stay true to their expression and not lose courage, emphasising that unwavering self-belief is crucial for success in the industry. Film producer and director Manoj Srivastava, who has directed several film festivals, pointed out that the involvement of numerous government agencies and their officials makes it challenging for India to establish a world-class film festival.