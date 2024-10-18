 FICCI FLO Indore Celebrates 10 Years Of Women's Empowerment With Grand ‘FLO Spotlight’ Fashion Show
FICCI FLO Indore Celebrates 10 Years Of Women's Empowerment With Grand 'FLO Spotlight' Fashion Show

In this special fashion show, 60 members of FLO Indore walked the ramp, exuding grace, confidence and style as models.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of completing 10 years of its mission for women's empowerment, FICCI FLO Indore organised a grand and exclusive fashion show ‘FLO Spotlight’ on Thursday at Sheraton Grand Palace. Chairperson of FICCI FLO ArVibha Jain Sethi, showcased this year's theme, "GROW with FLO," highlighting the creativity, craftsmanship and cultural heritage of the organisation’s members.

This event aimed to encourage FLO members' talents and offer them a significant platform. In this special fashion show, 60 members of FLO Indore walked the ramp, exuding grace, confidence and style as models. To add to the grandeur of the event, the models wore authentic jewellery designed and crafted by Punjabi Saraf, a renowned FLO member. Their exclusive wedding collection ‘Jewels of Malwa’, was presented at the show, reflecting the majestic beauty of palaces and royal heritage. The exquisite craftsmanship and detailed research behind this collection captivated every attendee.

Ajay-Sumit Anand from Punjabi Saraf shared, "The Jewels of Malwa collection is the result of months of hard work, research and unparalleled craftsmanship. We were thrilled to showcase this collection on FICCI FLO’s platform.” The show also featured the work of 16 designers from the FLO community, who presented their distinctive and creative designs, blending personal aesthetics with cultural inspirations. In addition, five skilled FLO Indore members showcased their expertise as makeup artists, contributing to the overall charm of the event.

The fashion show consisted of five rounds, each based on different themes and presentations. As part of FLO Indore’s commitment to promoting traditional crafts, one round was dedicated to showcasing handloom creations by weavers from Madhya Pradesh. Expressing her immense excitement about the event, FLO Indore Chairperson ArVibha Jain Sethi said, "FLO Indore is founded on the belief that every woman has the right to showcase her talent, and the FLO Spotlight event is a powerful testament to that belief."

