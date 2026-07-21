Fertiliser E-Token Row Sparks BJP-Congress Political Clash In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Jhabua district are struggling to obtain fertiliser on time, and the issue has triggered a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

While the Congress blames the new e-token system for the problem, the BJP says it introduced the system to curb black marketing.

The Congress has launched protests against the e-token system, alleging that it has worsened farmers' difficulties instead of resolving them.

During demonstrations in Petlawad, party workers claimed that server failures and technical glitches caused farmers to receive tokens for areas other than those where their fields are located.

Thandla MLA Veer Singh Bhuria alleged large-scale black marketing of fertiliser. He claimed that urea bags priced at Rs 267.50 by the government were being sold in the open market for Rs 500 to Rs 700.

In response, the BJP organised the Balram Krishi Mahotsav to highlight its agricultural initiatives. State spokesperson Kal Singh Bhabar dismissed claims that a fertiliser shortage would affect voter sentiment.

He also advocated organic farming methods, including the use of Jeevamrit, which he said he uses on his own land.

BJP District President Bhanu Bhuria defended the e-token system, describing the initial difficulties as temporary.

He said the system was designed to prevent middlemen from diverting subsidised fertiliser to the black market and to ensure it reaches genuine farmers.

Both parties continue to trade allegations over the effectiveness of the system, while farmers waiting outside fertiliser distribution centres continue to bear the brunt of the dispute.