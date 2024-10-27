Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal To Visit Her Hometown Ujjain

CineJosh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After being crowned ‘Femina Miss India World 2024’, Nikita Porwal will pay a maiden visit to her hometown on Sunday. She will offer prayers at Chintaman Ganesh temple and Mahakaleshwar temple, followed by a grand roadshow.

Nikita will depart from Mumbai and arrive at Indore airport at 9 am, where family members and dignitaries from Ujjain will welcome her. She will leave Indore at 10:30 am and arrive at her home in Arvind Nagar, Ujjain, at noon, where she will spend time with her family.

At 2 pm, she will visit the Chintaman Ganesh temple and at 3 pm, she will head to the Mahakaleshwar temple. After her visit, a roadshow will begin from Tower Square at 4:45 pm, where Nikita will greet the people of Ujjain. The roadshow will conclude at the ISKCON temple via Shaheed Park and Dewas Road.

From there, a ceremony will be held at Rudraksh Hotel at 8:30 pm, attended by notable city figures. On October 28, Nikita will visit Carmel Convent School from 8 to 9 am, followed by a visit to Bhartiya Gyanpeeth in front of the Madhav Nagar railway station from 11 am to 12 pm. A press conference will be held at Rudraksh Hotel at 3:30 pm.

She will then participate in cultural programmes at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy from 6:30 to 8 pm. On October 29, from 7:30 to 9 pm, she will attend the ‘Deep Jyoti Festival’, where she will interact with potters who make lamps and pottery, promoting the ‘Local for Vocal’ initiative.