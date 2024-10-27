 Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal To Visit Her Hometown Ujjain
Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal To Visit Her Hometown Ujjain

She will offer prayers at Chintaman Ganesh temple and Mahakaleshwar temple, followed by a grand roadshow.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After being crowned ‘Femina Miss India World 2024’, Nikita Porwal will pay a maiden visit to her hometown on Sunday. She will offer prayers at Chintaman Ganesh temple and Mahakaleshwar temple, followed by a grand roadshow.

Nikita will depart from Mumbai and arrive at Indore airport at 9 am, where family members and dignitaries from Ujjain will welcome her. She will leave Indore at 10:30 am and arrive at her home in Arvind Nagar, Ujjain, at noon, where she will spend time with her family.

At 2 pm, she will visit the Chintaman Ganesh temple and at 3 pm, she will head to the Mahakaleshwar temple. After her visit, a roadshow will begin from Tower Square at 4:45 pm, where Nikita will greet the people of Ujjain. The roadshow will conclude at the ISKCON temple via Shaheed Park and Dewas Road.

From there, a ceremony will be held at Rudraksh Hotel at 8:30 pm, attended by notable city figures. On October 28, Nikita will visit Carmel Convent School from 8 to 9 am, followed by a visit to Bhartiya Gyanpeeth in front of the Madhav Nagar railway station from 11 am to 12 pm. A press conference will be held at Rudraksh Hotel at 3:30 pm.

She will then participate in cultural programmes at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy from 6:30 to 8 pm. On October 29, from 7:30 to 9 pm, she will attend the ‘Deep Jyoti Festival’, where she will interact with potters who make lamps and pottery, promoting the ‘Local for Vocal’ initiative.

