Fears Of Rising Petrol And Diesel Prices: Electric Vehicles Are People's First Choice In The City | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fears of rising petrol and diesel prices, the automobile market of the city is affected, as many people are turning to electric vehicles (EVs) as a cost-effective option.

This shift has led to a sharp increase in EV sales in the first three months of 2026. In March alone, EV sales jumped by around 21% in the city.

According to data from the Transport Department, a total of 14,209 vehicles were registered in Indore between January and March 2026. Of these, 3,002 were electric vehicles, meaning nearly one in five vehicles was electric. In comparison, during the same period last year, only 734 EVs were registered out of 5,603 vehicles. This shows that the number of electric vehicles has increased by more than four times in a year.

Automobile dealers say the fear of rising fuel costs is pushing people to seek cheaper alternatives. Electric scooters and cars offer low running costs and require less maintenance, making them more attractive to buyers. The growing number of charging stations in the city and the availability of new technology-based models have also boosted customer confidence.

In March 2026, registrations included 2,445 electric two-wheelers, 247 electric cars, 54 e-rickshaws, 49 goods e-rickshaws, 168 auto-rickshaws and 33 goods auto vehicles. In comparison, only 1,400 electric two-wheelers and 163 electric cars were sold in February.

Experts believe that if this growth continues, Indore could soon become one of the largest EV markets in the state. Data from the Transport Department shows steady growth in EV numbers over the past four years. In 2023, there were 14,528 EVs, which increased to 19,139 in 2024 and 23,321 in 2025. So far in 2026, the number has already reached 7,961.