21-year-old BTech Student Kills Self In Indore, One-Sided Love Cited In Diary | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old B.Tech student committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room of Sage University under the Tejaji Nagar police station limits on Friday night. The deceased left behind a three-page suicide note in a diary, expressing his distress over a one-sided love.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Utkarsh Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow. Srivastava was a sixth-semester student at Sage University and had been residing in the college hostel.

The incident came to light around 8:00 pm on Friday when Srivastava’s roommates had gone to the mess for dinner. Srivastava stayed back in the room, claiming he was not feeling well. When his roommates returned and found the door locked from the inside, they knocked repeatedly.

Receiving no response, they looked through a window and discovered Srivastava hanging from the ceiling. During the investigation, police recovered a diary from the room where Srivastava regularly recorded his personal thoughts. The suicide note, written in three pages with entries on different dates, revealed his mental state. The entries suggest Srivastava was deeply affected by his feelings for a girl who reportedly liked someone else. In an entry dated April 15, he mentioned asking the girl to go somewhere with him, but she had declined.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said that preliminary investigation suggested that Srivastava was in mental distress caused by one-sided love and was in depression for some time. Police also learned that Srivastava had lost his father some time ago. His roommates told police that he had been appearing mentally stressed recently.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The police handed over the body to the family, who took him back to Lucknow for the final rites.

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Diary revelations

The suicide note was written across three pages with entries on different dates.

The entries suggest Srivastava was deeply affected by his feelings for a girl who reportedly liked someone else.

In an entry dated April 15, he mentioned asking the girl to go somewhere with him, but she had declined.

The note mentions the girl, but her name has not been clearly specified.