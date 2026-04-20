22-Year-Old BTech Student Kills Self In Bhopal Over Love Affair

22-Year-Old BTech Student Kills Self In Bhopal Over Alleged Love Affair | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old BTech student committed suicide by consuming poison late Saturday night under TT Nagar police station limits.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Himanshu Lovanshi informed a friend over the phone after consuming poison. He told his friend that he was in Habibganj area.

After being alerted, his friends informed the family. The family members rushed him to Narmada Hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Despite medical efforts, Himanshu died during treatment on Sunday morning.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. During preliminary investigation, a possible failed love affair angle has emerged as a suspected reason behind the extreme step.

Police have seized his mobile phone for further examination. Himanshu, a resident of Arjun Nagar, was a second year BTech student at a private college. He was the only son of his family.