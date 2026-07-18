FDA Inspects MANIT Hostels After Students Fall Ill, Finds Alleged Hygiene Lapses | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday inspected two hostels at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) after several students complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and suspected food poisoning, uncovering alleged hygiene lapses and collecting food and water samples for testing.

The inspection was carried out at Hostels 9 and 11, covering the mess, kitchen, food storage arrangements, food preparation processes, drinking water facilities, the RO plant, water storage tanks, sanitation measures and records related to food business operations.

Officials observed that the catering agency operating in both hostels allegedly did not possess a valid food licence.

Spider webs were found at various locations in the kitchens, while poor hygiene and housekeeping deficiencies were also noticed.

Documents related to food safety and hygiene were found to be incomplete during the inspection.

Food samples collected from Hostel 9 included toor dal (split pigeon peas), kabuli chana (chickpeas), drinking water from the RO filter and water from the rooftop storage tank.

From Hostel 11, officials collected samples of ghee, pumpkin seeds, tamarind and other essential food items used in the mess.

The MANIT administration stated that the water storage tanks had been cleaned and the RO plant filters replaced last week.

However, due to the presence of dirt in the RO system and minute black particles in the water, raising the possibility of contamination, water samples were collected from the RO outlet and the rooftop storage tank and sent for laboratory testing.

At the time of the inspection, the total dissolved solids (TDS) level of water from the RO filter was recorded at approximately 118mg/L.