International Father's Day: Man ‘Censors’ Film Career For Daughter’s Sporting Dreams | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A father’s love is often reflected through sacrifices, and Pankaj Sharma’s journey stands as an example of dedication.

Leaving behind a promising career in the entertainment industry, Sharma chose to focus on his daughter Palak Sharma’s dreams, helping her become a celebrated sportsperson.

SHARMA DOSSIER

Pankaj Sharma has worked in films such as Dirty Politics, Khaki Fardi and Encounter alongside actors including Mallika Sherawat, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajpal Yadav.

He was also part of popular television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Naagin-3 and Naagin-4. Despite receiving offers for new shows and web series, he stepped away to support Palak’s training and education.

BATTLE BEGINS

To balance her studies and sports practice, Sharma even switched schools four times. During the COVID period, when swimming pools were closed, he arranged practice facilities at home.

His efforts helped Palak become India’s first female diver to win gold at the Asian Age Group Championship in 2019. She has also received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the Eklavya Award and the Malwa Award.

Currently serving as a Ticket Collector (TC) in Indian Railways, Palak continues to excel in sports.