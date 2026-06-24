Farmers Struggle For E-Tokens As Fertiliser Demand Surges In Pansemal | FP photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Pansemal are facing difficulties obtaining e-tokens required for purchasing fertilisers under the new distribution system, with many alleging that repeated visits to token centres are yielding little success.

With the onset of the monsoon and the kharif sowing season underway, demand for fertilisers has increased significantly across the region.

On Wednesday, farmers from villages including Gawali, Ghodaliyapani, Phuljwari and Mansur gathered at a private token generation centre, waiting for hours to secure e-tokens.

Several farmers claimed they had been making repeated trips for the past two to three days.

Some said they had travelled up to 30 km, only to find that the urea stock was shown as unavailable on the online portal by the time their turn arrived.

Farmers, including Tukaram Tarole, Mukesh Tarole and Suresh Chauhan, said delays in obtaining fertiliser could affect timely sowing operations and urged authorities to streamline the process.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Sisodiya said he would seek details from MARKFED officials and work towards resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, Senior Agriculture Officer Bhomraj Jain and distribution centre official Arjun Tarole maintained that fertiliser stocks were adequate.

They said e-tokens are generated daily between 10 am and 5 pm and that 50 to 60 tonnes of fertiliser are being distributed every day. Officials advised farmers to obtain fertiliser from the nearest authorised distribution centres.