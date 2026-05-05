Farmers Protest Dilapidated Condition Of Canals During A Public Hearing At Ahilya Auditorium In Maheshwar

Farmers Protest Dilapidated Condition Of Canals During A Public Hearing At The Ahilya Auditorium In Maheshwar | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from Thangaon village raised strong grievances during a public hearing at the Ahilya Auditorium of the Janpad Panchayat on Tuesday, highlighting alleged official indifference that has tarnished the government’s image.

They said poor maintenance and leakage in the irrigation system cause their fields to turn into ponds whenever authorities release canal water.

Water Users Association No 7 president Virendra Patidar questioned officials’ functioning and alleged that their negligence denies farmers basic irrigation benefits.

He said farmers had submitted repeated complaints and informed Khargone Collector Bhavya Mittal about the dilapidated canals, but authorities have taken no concrete action. Farmers also alleged that officials dismissed their concerns by citing a lack of funds from the government.

They said canals remain closed during summer, but water flow during release leads to severe waterlogging and damages standing crops. Farmers alleged that officials neither conduct site inspections nor assess crop losses.

Patidar warned that farmers will launch a protest if authorities fail to complete permanent repairs before the next water release. SDM Purva Mandloi heard the grievances and directed concerned departments to investigate and take prompt action.