Farmers' protest: Digvijaya Singh pitches for Joint Parliamentary Committee to find a solution

Demanding three farm laws should be repealed, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be formed to find a solution after talking to farmers.

"Modi ji should leave his stubbornness. It is a matter concerning farmers. Such stubbornness is not right for anyone. All three laws should be repealed. Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed that will find a solution after talking to farmers," Singh told ANI.

The Congress leader also defended his tweet wherein he stated that he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently promulgated Central farm laws.

"Yes, what can the President do in this matter?" he responded when asked to comment on his tweet on the Opposition's meeting with President Kovind scheduled for today.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said a joint delegation of opposition parties which will include Congress, CPI, DMK apart from his party will meet President Kovind today regarding the recently promulgated central farm laws.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said leaders from different political parties will meet today to take a collective stand on the new farm laws.

The government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far. Tomar and Goyal, who is also Minister for food and consumer affairs, have been present in previous rounds of talks.

Tuesday's meeting started around 8:30 pm and was attended by 13 leaders of farmer unions.The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.