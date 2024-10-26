Farmers Protest Ahilya Path, Warn Of Escalation If Demands Not Met

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers staged protests against the Ahilya Path project, a development initiative by the Indore Development Authority (IDA). On Friday, the protesters surrounded the IDA office, voicing their opposition. Around 1,000 farmers who will be impacted by this project warned of escalating their protest if the project is not cancelled or satisfactory solution is not arrived at.

Farmer leaders revealed that they had recently met with Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to register their objections to the scheme. Following the minister’s directions, IDA officials held discussions with the farmers to address their grievances, but no resolution has been reached so far.

Representatives from about 10 villages affected by the Ahilya Path project met IDA officials in Nanod on Tuesday. As the meeting did not prove fruitful they decided to organise a demonstration at the IDA office on October 25 to express their protest. Farmer leaders Bablu Jadhav and Hem Singh Sisodia stated that their opposition to the scheme is steadily gaining momentum. We will not hand over our fertile land for inadequate compensation under any scheme,” they declared.

Farmers Oppose Land Acquisition and Compensation Model

The main objection to the Ahilya Path project is IDA’s plan to acquire 1,179 hectares of agricultural land across the 10 villages. In return, farmers have been promised 50% of the land as developed plots. However, the IDA intends to complete the development process over the next three to four years. Farmers argue that such a long delay will leave them without land to cultivate during this period, causing significant economic hardship.

During demonstration, farmers warned that if the project is not cancelled despite their repeated objections, they will escalate their protests. They vowed to organise an intense agitation and celebrate a “Black Diwali” if their demands are ignored. The protesting farmers also alleged that the scheme was planned in collaboration with real estate developers, which will impact around 1,000 farmers. Many of the affected farmers had already purchased and secured legal diversion for their land. However, this land now falls within the project’s boundaries, potentially displacing more than 200 families and leaving them homeless.