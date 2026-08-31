Farmers March To Collectorate In MP’s Alirajpur Over Irrigation Crisis, Minister Joins Protest | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chauhan on Monday joined farmers in a march to the Collectorate, demanding water from the Narmada irrigation project amid concerns over crop damage due to deficient rainfall.

Farmers told the minister that declining water levels and lack of rain had left them without sufficient water for irrigation. They feared their crops would be destroyed if water was not released soon.

Chauhan walked with the farmers to the Collectorate and sat on the ground before collector Neetu Mathur to raise their concerns.

The farmers demanded immediate release of water through the Narmada irrigation project and declaration of Aalirajpur as drought-affected to enable relief measures.

Chauhan spoke to the department's principal secretary over the phone from the spot and apprised him of the situation. Mathur said positive instructions had been received and the process had begun.

She assured the farmers that water would reach their fields within three to four days. BJP leaders and several 'sarpanches' also attended the protest.

Minister orders strict action over lapses in ration distribution

Cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chauhan on Monday warned fair price shop operators of strict action over irregularities in the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries.

He issued the warning during a review meeting of the food department at the Collectorate.

Chauhan said complaints had been received during his field visits that beneficiaries were not receiving their entitled ration.

He noted that the August and September allocations had already been released and directed officials to ensure 100% distribution.

He ordered shopkeepers to prominently display stock details on boards, maintain cleanliness and use electronic weighing machines for every distribution. Poor-quality grain must be immediately reported and replaced.

The minister also encouraged women's self-help groups to operate ration shops directly instead of outsourcing them. He warned that violations would invite action under the Essential Commodities Act.

Collector Neetu Mathur, zila panchayat CEO Sanghamitra Gautam, additional collector Sohan Kanas and food officer Shiv Sundar Vyas attended the meeting.