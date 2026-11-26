Farmers From Four Villages In MP’s Kukshi Demand New Electricity Grid, Improved Power Supply And Immediate Repairs To Dangerous Wires |

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers and residents of Nanoda, Dhulsar, Nimbol and Deshwalya under Kukshi tehsil have submitted a memorandum to the superintending engineer of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company in Dhar, seeking solutions to persistent electricity problems.

They demanded a new electricity grid at Nanoda, citing that its distance of around 18 km from the Lohari grid causes low voltage, frequently damaging farmers' motor pumps and resulting in financial losses. They also demanded that officials connect Nimbol to the Lohari grid instead of Chikhalda.

The memorandum highlighted dangerous low-hanging electricity wires at two to three locations in Deshwalya and sought their immediate repair. Farmers also demanded the relocation of a transformer in Kolgaon near the Uri River, which becomes surrounded by water when the Sardar Sarovar reservoir fills. Bharatiya Kisan Sangh office-bearers urged officials to take prompt action. They also demanded an inquiry into allegedly false cases against farmers in Dahi.

Leopard trapped in Mogra after four months of sightings

After creating panic among residents of Mogra village in Kukshi tehsil for the past four months, a leopard was trapped near the village's large pond. The forest department had installed the cage two days ago. The move was followed by a request from social worker Sonu Chauhan to the collector and commissioner during a Jan Vishwas Abhiyan camp in Bagh.

The forest department's rescue team shifted the leopard to a safe location at 10 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, residents have reported the presence of five additional leopards, including two adults and three cubs, near the new pond.

Chauhan urged residents of Mogra, Bhimpura, Khedli and Bamanbardi villages to remain vigilant, avoid venturing out alone at night and immediately report leopard sightings to the forest department.