Farmers Continue Protest Over Missing Records In Khargone | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The agitation by tribal farmers over missing land records in Dagadkhedi village entered its sixth day on Saturday, with protesters continuing their sit-in at the Bhagwanpura tehsil office.

Representatives of nearly 250 affected farmers submitted a copy of the Madhya Pradesh PESA Rules, 2022, to Tehsildar Sanjay Chauhan and demanded immediate resolution of the issue.

The farmers said Rule 17 of the PESA Rules empowers Gram Sabhas to recommend corrections and address discrepancies in land records, but alleged that no effective action has been taken by the administration.

Farmer Shivram Kanase said families in the village have cultivated the land for generations and possess decades-old documents and receipts proving ownership.

However, following the digitisation of land records after 2004, many agricultural holdings were reportedly shown as government land.

According to the protesters, they have been raising the issue for nearly 15 years. The discrepancies have prevented them from accessing bank loans, agricultural inputs and government welfare schemes, including the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satyendra Bairwa said old land records are being examined and further action will be taken based on findings and government directives.