Farmers Block Highway Over Irrigation Water Crisis In Khargone | AI-generated

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 farmers from Lakhi, Bilali and nearby villages in Khargone district staged a bullock-cart blockade on the Khandwa-Baroda National Highway on Friday, demanding the release of water for irrigation and livestock.

The protest took place near Bilali under Gogawan police station limits after farmers alleged that repeated appeals to the administration over the past 15 days had failed to yield any action.

They said the delayed monsoon has dried up local water sources, including the Veda, Kunda and Kharak streams, creating an acute shortage of water for crops and cattle.

Farmers have been demanding that water be released from the Piplai reservoir into the local canal system.

The blockade led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway. Following the protest, Naib Tehsildar Hemlata Chauhan, Gogawan police station in-charge Deepak Yadav and NVDA Executive Engineer SS Solanki reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters.

The agitation ended after nearly an hour when officials assured farmers that water would be released from the Piplai reservoir soon.

"The water supply could not be released because some pending works are yet to be completed.

The remaining work will be finished shortly, following which water will be released to Points 2 and 4 as well as into the canal," said MK Singh, SDO, NVDA, Sanawad.