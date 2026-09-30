Farmers Block Highway For Nearly Two Hours Over Low Cotton Prices In MP’s Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers protested at the Krishi Upaj Mandi on Wednesday over low cotton prices and later blocked the National Highway for nearly two hours.

The protest began around 12:15 pm after farmers and traders argued over cotton rates. Farmers said even good-quality produce was not fetching the expected price.

They closed the mandi gates and raised their concerns for about half an hour. Farmers said no responsible official came forward, prompting them to move to the National Highway around 12:30 pm and block traffic. Long queues formed on both sides.

Farmers Pyarelal Moraniya and Purvesh Bordia alleged that Bhikangaon offered lower cotton prices than Khargone.

They said similar-quality cotton fetched around Rs 7,200 per quintal in Khargone against Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,600 in Bhikangaon.

They claimed that good-quality cotton fetched more than Rs 9,000 in Khargone, compared with up to Rs 8,000 in Bhikangaon.

Bharat Krishak Samaj block president Shantilal Mukati alleged that delayed intervention by market officials contributed to the escalation.

Tehsildar Manoj Chauhan reached the spot around 1:30 pm and met farmers and traders.

Both sides reached an agreement around 2:30 pm, after which farmers lifted the blockade and cotton auctions resumed. Chauhan said discussions resolved the matter.