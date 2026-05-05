Farmers Arrested For Misbehaving With Officials At Public Hearing In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A land dispute triggered chaos during a public hearing in Khandwa on Tuesday and led to the arrest of two farmers who allegedly misbehaved with officials.

Ramnarayan Moujilal and Shyam Ramnarayan, residents of Barud village in Chhaigaon Makhan tehsil, arrived at the collectorate to raise complaints regarding their agricultural land. They alleged that authorities were wrongly disputing their 1981 land registry, which has prevented them from cultivating nearly eight acres for the past three years despite available irrigation facilities.

The farmers further claimed that another person purchased the land in 2019 and subsequently blocked access to their farmland, even though earlier documents recorded the road. They said they had won the case at the tehsil and SDM levels, but authorities later reversed the decision. The matter is now pending before higher authorities, including the High Court.

City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur Singh said the situation escalated when the farmers allegedly behaved aggressively. Police arrested the two suspects under Sections 151 and 170 of the BNSS and sent them to jail. Officials said the matter is sub judice and cannot be resolved during public hearings.