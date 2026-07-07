Farmer Rolls Into Hearing Seeking Land Possession In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer Pannalal Khatik, a resident of Jhantla village, rolled on the ground to the public grievance hearing at the Collectorate on Tuesday to protest the alleged failure of authorities to restore possession of his agricultural land despite official demarcation.

In his complaint, Pannalal alleged that Kantilal Khatik had illegally occupied his 0.2500-hectare farmland and that officials had denied him possession despite his repeated representations.

He also accused the local patwari of colluding with the opposing party, claiming the alleged bias had delayed fair action. According to Pannalal, the encroacher has already sold his share of the land but continues to occupy the property.

Officials received the complaint and assured him that they would investigate the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

Collector directs timely disposal of public grievances

Jhabua: Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat on Tuesday directed officials to ensure the timely and sensitive disposal of public grievances during the district's weekly hearing.

Residents submitted 94 applications related to revenue, police, panchayat, public health engineering, urban administration and social welfare departments.

The Collector asked officials to prioritise every case and avoid delays. During the hearing, beneficiaries of government schemes also received sanction letters and demonstration cheques. Senior district officials were present during the meeting.

Collector address 146 applications

Ratlam: Ratlam Collector Misha Singh addressed 146 applications during public hearing held at the Collector's Office on Tuesday. District Panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain and Additional Collector Brijendra Kumar Rawat were also present.

Key issues included a request to shift a roadside transformer with exposed wires at Birmaval village, a complaint regarding a disputed electricity connection, waterlogging caused by inadequate drainage on the Bodina–Namli road and a drinking water shortage in Tajpuriya village due to a non-functional borewell motor. Officials were directed to take prompt action on all matters.