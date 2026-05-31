Farmer Duped Of Nearly ₹10 Lakh In Loan Scam In Ratlam | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer from Birmaval village under Bilpank police station limits was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 10 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with the promise of an easy loan through a social media advertisement.

According to police, complainant Shankarlal Patidar came across a Facebook advertisement in April posted by a person identifying himself as Ashok Malhotra, claiming to provide loans to needy individuals.

After contacting the advertiser through WhatsApp, Patidar expressed a requirement for Rs 10 lakh. The accused allegedly assured him of arranging a loan of Rs 25 lakh.

The fraudsters then posed as bank officials and informed him that the funds were in Italian currency, requiring conversion into Indian currency. They demanded various processing and conversion charges and sent multiple QR codes for payments.

Police said Patidar initially transferred small amounts before making several payments between April 4 and May 20, 2026. In total, he deposited Rs 9.66 lakh. When the promised loan amount never arrived, he realised he had been cheated.

Patidar later approached SP Amit Kumar, following which Bilpank police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and launched an investigation.