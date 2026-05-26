Farmer Attempts Self-Immolation While Demanding Compensation For Crop Loss During Public Hearing In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Panic erupted at the Ratlam Collectorate during the weekly public hearing on Tuesday after a farmer allegedly attempted self-immolation while demanding compensation for crop loss.

The farmer, identified as Pyar Singh, allegedly poured petrol on himself during the hearing and broke down in tears, claiming that despite approaching officials for the past three years, no action had been taken on his complaint.

Officials and police personnel present at the spot immediately intervened and prevented the situation from escalating. The incident created chaos at the collectorate premises for some time.

According to the administration, the farmer had cultivated garlic in 2023, which was allegedly damaged after the use of products supplied by a fertiliser company.

Additional District Magistrate Dr Shalini Srivastava said an inquiry into the matter had already been conducted, but testing facilities were limited due to the absence of a laboratory in the district.

She said the farmer had filed a case before the consumer forum and any compensation or relief would depend on its decision. The administration clarified that the matter was unrelated to natural calamity compensation. Police have already registered an FIR against the fertiliser company concerned.