 Farm Happiness: Cold Weather Conditions Boon For Crops In Khetia
According to the Khetia Municipal Council's rain gauge, a total of 25.84 inches of rainfall has been recorded as of Sunday, surpassing last year's total of 17.16 inches up to August 4, 2023.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia and its surrounding regions have received continuous drizzle and occasional heavy rainfall for the last month. This prolonged wet spell has brought about a significant drop in temperature, making the weather pleasantly cool. Moreover, the rain has proven to be a boon for the crops, which are now thriving in favourable conditions.

The current rainfall has not only replenished the water sources but also led to an increase in the sale of agricultural essentials, such as fertilisers, seeds and equipment.

While the rain has been beneficial for the crops, it has also brought some challenges for the farmers. The maize crop is growing rapidly, but the continuous water supply is hindering the growth of cotton and soybean, which require sunlight to thrive. Additionally, the farmers are struggling with infestations of grass and pests in their crops.

The farmers are now hoping for a brief respite from the rain to allow for agricultural activities like ploughing, applying medicines and fertilisers and tending to their crops. A short break in the rain would enable the water sources to fill up sufficiently, making the district look even more picturesque under its lush green cover.

