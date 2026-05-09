Famous Hindi Writer-Director Of Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi Vikas Dave Felicitated For Contribution To Hindi Literature | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the outstanding contribution made in the promotion of Hindi, Vikas Dave, a famous Hindi writer and Director of Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi, was felicitated on Saturday.

The felicitation ceremony was organised by the Indore Women Writers’ Association at Abhinav Kala Samaj. On this occasion, Minister Tulsiram Silawat felicitated Dave, who has hoisted the banner of literature on foreign soil, by presenting him with a shawl, a shriphal, and a citation of honour.

Swati Tiwari, president of the Indore Women Writers' Association, was present. Arvind Javlekar, president of the Shri Madhyabharat Hindi Sahitya Samiti, presided over the programme.

Speaking at the event, Silawat remarked that Dave has brought glory to the city, the state, and the nation by receiving an award abroad. He said people should draw inspiration from such distinguished personalities.

Extending his congratulations on behalf of the State Government, Silawat affirmed that Madhya Pradesh would continue to enhance its prestige in the realm of literature in the years to come. On this occasion, Silawat also felicitated Sunita Dave, while Manisha Vyas read out the citation of honour.