Family, Villagers Hold Massive Protest Over Delay In 5-Year-Old Utkarsh Murder Case | FP photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): A massive rally was taken out on Wednesday over public anger at the delay in securing justice for the murder of five-year-old Utkarsh, more than two months after the incident.

Frustrated by the lack of concrete action, the victim's family, villagers and ordinary citizens took to the streets under the joint auspices of the family and the Judicial Human Rights Council, Jhabua District, to demand speedy justice for the child, a resident of Kodli village.

A large number of protesters carried placards and photographs of Utkarsh, demanding the strictest punishment for the perpetrators.

Following the rally, protesters submitted a memorandum to Petlawad SHO, demanding swift completion of the investigation, filing of the charge sheet in court, a trial in a fast-track court, and the strictest legal punishment upon conviction.

The memorandum stated that Utkarsh's death had shaken the entire region, with his family continuing to endure deep mental and social trauma.

The Judicial Human Rights Council pledged all possible legal assistance to help the family secure justice.

Key demands included quick completion of the investigation and prompt filing of the charge sheet, a fast-track court hearing for timely justice, and the strictest punishment upon conviction to send a strong message against such crimes.

Protesters emphasised the movement was not directed against any individual or organisation but aimed at securing timely justice, expecting impartial and prompt action from the police administration.

The memorandum bears the signatures of Utkarsh's family and Council office-bearers, with District President Ashish Wariskar assuring continued support.