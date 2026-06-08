Family Suspects Foul Play Over Death: Locals Block Jaora Road After Accident | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Family members and locals on Monday took to the streets and blocked Sailana bus stand following the death of a 31-year-old man in a road accident on Jaora Road. The demonstration completely disrupted traffic on the Sailana Overbridge.

The victim, identified as Karan, died on Sunday night when two motorcycles collided on Jaora Road. The incident outraged his family members, who claimed that the death was a conspiracy rather than a mere road accident.

Protesters demanded immediate arrest of the young men who accompanied the deceased on Sunday night.

Upon receiving information about the traffic disruption, Industrial Area Police Station in-charge Gayatri Soni arrived at the scene with a police force to handle the situation.

The police officers defused the tension by explaining the legal procedures to the protesters and assuring them of a thorough investigation into the conspiracy allegations.

Following assurances, the demonstrators ended the blockade and allowed traffic to resume.

The Industrial Area Police Station initiated a formal inquiry into the entire matter. Officials recorded statements of family members and inspected accident details to determine the exact cause of death.