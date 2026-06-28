Family Questions Rapido Driver After Nikki's Mysterious Death In Maheshwar | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the mysterious death of 20-year-old competitive exam aspirant Nikki Yadav has taken a new turn after her family questioned the role of the Rapido bike rider who dropped her near the Narmada bridge at Barwaha on the night she went missing.

Police have recorded the statement of Rapido rider Gurdeep (30), who was later released.

Karhi police station in-charge Rajendra Ingle said Gurdeep claimed Nikki booked the ride from outside Indore Railway Station to the Narmada bridge near Dada Darbar Hospital in Barwaha.

During the 85-km journey, she remained silent, did not use her mobile phone and spent most of the time reading a book.

According to Gurdeep, Nikki handed him Rs 100 from her mobile cover to buy a water bottle. On reaching the deserted bridge around 11.30 pm, he offered to drop her at a nearby colony or house, but she refused.

The fare was Rs 1,650, and after paying Rs 2,000, Nikki reportedly asked him to keep the remaining Rs 350, saying, "Use it for dinner." She then walked towards the bridge carrying only her bag and mobile phone.

The following day, Nikki's body was recovered from the Narmada River near Pitamali village, over 5 km from the drop-off point. Her bag and mobile phone remain missing.

Nikki's sister Ruby alleged the ride had been booked for Omkareshwar and questioned why she was dropped midway.

She demanded scrutiny of the driver's call detail records and location history. Police said the CDR, post-mortem findings and other technical evidence are being examined as part of the investigation.