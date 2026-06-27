Family Of Murdered Man Stage Protest By Keeping His Body On Road In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Protests erupted at Gandhi Chowk on Saturday after the family of a murder victim, members of the Mali community and residents staged a road blockade, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against them.

The protesters also placed the victim's body at the protest site after the post-mortem and refused to disperse until senior police officials assured them of justice.

Additional SP TS Baghel and other senior officers reached the spot and assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested soon.

Community representatives submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action. Following the assurance, the protesters withdrew the agitation and proceeded with the victim's last rites.

Police identified the deceased as Ravi Mali, a resident of Abhinandan Employees' Colony.

He was allegedly attacked with a knife and an iron rod near a roadside dhaba at Sundaram Vatika in the Abhinandan area around 6.30 am while returning after plucking flowers.

Dial 112 personnel rushed him to the District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

City Kotwali police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore said police have launched an intensive investigation and deployed teams to trace the accused.