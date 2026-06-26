Excise Team Raids Illegal Liquor Manufacturing Unit, Arrests Accused From Spot In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating in the Tulsi Nagar area of the city on Thursday, arrested the accused, Vinod Paleya, a resident of the Tulsi Nagar area of the city, and registered a case under the relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

Officials said the timely action helped prevent possible public health risks and law-and-order issues.

The raid was carried out as part of a campaign against illegal liquor on the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma and under the guidance of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari.

Excise teams kept an eye on the factory in civil dress for nearly three days before confirming suspicious activities.

Deputy Excise Controller Manoj Agrawal informed Free Press that during the raid, officials discovered an illegal liquor production and packaging unit operating inside a three-storey building.

A total of 144 bulk litres of liquor, spirit, caramel, packaging materials, thousands of duplicate labels and holograms, bottle caps from various brands, cartons, two large blending machines and other manufacturing equipment were seized.

Preliminary investigation revealed labels and packaging materials for liquor brands sold in different districts of the state, as well as for brands popular in Rajasthan.

This has raised suspicion of an organised interstate liquor manufacturing and smuggling network. The raw material and other goods worth Rs 10 lakh were seized from the spot.

Officials are now examining the financial links, production system, distribution chain and individuals connected to the operation.

Samples of the seized liquor are being scientifically tested to determine whether it was counterfeit or harmful to health.

Officials said the operation of such a unit in a residential locality is a serious matter, and further investigation is underway.