Family of four found dead; all five mobile apps not registered with RBI, say Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police investigating the death of four people of a family in Bhagirathpura area found that the mobile apps through which the loans were taken by the deceased were unregistered. The deceased had received a call from a number that belongs to Pakistan two days before the incident. However, the police officials said that it may be a spoof call. The police are trying to know about the caller to know his motive to call the deceased.

Amit Yadav (32), his wife Tina and their two children Yana (3) and one-and-a-half-year-old Divyansh were found dead at their place in Bhagirathpura area on Tuesday. Amit was found hanging while his wife and children were lying on the floor. It is believed that after giving some poisonous substance to his wife and children Amit committed suicide. Further investigation is on and the autopsy report is awaited. In the suicide note, Amit revealed that he had taken loan from five mobile apps and he was unable to repay the same.

Additional CP Manish Kapooria said that the Special Investigation Team is also probing the matter to know the threat given by a local person due to which Amit took such an extreme step. Before committing suicide, Amit had reset his mobile phone so the police could not recover the history of his chat etc.

According to additional CP Kapooria, ongoing investigation revealed that Amit had received a call from an unidentified person two days before his death. He had received a call from the number starting with +92, which is the country code of Pakistan. The police believed that the call was a spoof to mislead the people.

All mobile apps are unregistered

Kapooria said preliminary investigation revealed that all five mobile apps were found to be unregistered with the RBI. These mobile apps provide a loan without any guarantor to earn more interest from the borrower. The police are also checking the gateway from where Amit had received his loan amount. The action would be taken only after the investigation into the case. Police officers urged not to download such apps on mobile phones.