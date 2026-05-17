Family Court: Wedding Bells To Adalat – NRI Couple Seek Divorce In City

FAMILY COURT: Wedding bells to Adalat, NRI couple seek divorce | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare and emotionally complex case before the Indore Family Court, an NRI couple’s marriage has reached the verge of collapse despite a promising beginning and successful careers abroad. The matter, currently being heard through video conferencing, has drawn attention due to its unusual legal and emotional circumstances.

Ramesh and Gita, both highly educated professionals now settled in the United States, got married in Indore nearly four years ago in what their families described as a joyous and hopeful union. However, the happiness proved short-lived.

Six months after their marriage, the couple moved abroad to begin their new life together. What initially appeared to be a dream start gradually turned into a strained relationship as differences between them reportedly deepened over time.

After attempting to save the marriage for nearly two years, the couple decided to separate and have since been living apart. In April this year, they approached the Indore Family Court seeking divorce by mutual consent. As they are residing in the US, both have authorised their fathers through powers of attorney to represent them in the legal proceedings in India.

The matter is being handled by advocate Pramod Joshi, who said the petition is currently pending before the court and mediation proceedings are underway. The hearings are being conducted virtually, reflecting the increasing role of technology in legal proceedings involving overseas Indians.

According to Joshi, the couple formally filed for divorce around one and a half months ago after living separately for more than a year. Despite the mutual consent petition, the court is following the mandatory mediation process to explore the possibility of reconciliation before granting a final decree.

The case highlights how distance, professional success and modern lifestyles do not always shield relationships from emotional strain, leaving behind a marriage that slowly unravelled across continents.